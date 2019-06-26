LAKE RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who stole money from a Suffolk County church.
Video shows the burglar inside Saint Joseph's Church in Lake Ronkonkoma.
You can see him breaking a donation box on the wall to get cash.
Police say he broke six boxes and took off.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Burglar steals money from church donation boxes in Lake Ronkonkoma
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More