A burglar trying to make a clean getaway was busted after mistaking an unmarked police car for his Lyft ride.Police say Nicholas Maziot, 28, broke into a home on Thursday night in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.When the homeowners discovered Maziot, he bolted, then walked up to the side window of an unmarked car and asked the driver if he was the Lyft driver. When the burglar realized he was a police officer, he was tried to take off, and was quickly caught.----------