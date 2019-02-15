Burglar trying to make getaway mistakes police car for his Lyft

Eyewitness News
ROCHELLE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A burglar trying to make a clean getaway was busted after mistaking an unmarked police car for his Lyft ride.

Police say Nicholas Maziot, 28, broke into a home on Thursday night in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

When the homeowners discovered Maziot, he bolted, then walked up to the side window of an unmarked car and asked the driver if he was the Lyft driver. When the burglar realized he was a police officer, he was tried to take off, and was quickly caught.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarylyftBergen County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sources: Man questioned in connection with robbery that led to NYPD detective's death
Tourist goes missing while watching street performance in NYC
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
Woman slashed or stabbed in head in Lower Manhattan
NYPD: Woman fatally stabs 70-year-old man inside bodega
55-year-old man dies after 12-story fall out apartment window
Gucci to increase diversity hiring following blackface uproar
Show More
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
Girl writes goodbye message to parents during school threat
Brooklyn Diocese lists 108 priests accused of sex abuse
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Police: NJ burglar trying to escape mistakenly gets into cop car
More News