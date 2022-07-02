Police searching for a man who stole $26,000 worth of merchandise from an East Village store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12002598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The husband of Rosa Chocho spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang after a brutal subway attack in Queens left his wife with a broken jaw.

EAST VILLAGE (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man caught on video robbing a store in the East Village.The burglary happened around 4:25 a.m. on June 11 at a store located on Avenue B.The suspect is seen entering the building after the store had been closed and then forcing his way into a storage room belonging to the business.The man made off with about $26,000 worth of merchandise, according to police.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------