Police searching for a man who stole $26,000 worth of merchandise from an East Village store

EAST VILLAGE (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man caught on video robbing a store in the East Village.

The burglary happened around 4:25 a.m. on June 11 at a store located on Avenue B.

The suspect is seen entering the building after the store had been closed and then forcing his way into a storage room belonging to the business.

The man made off with about $26,000 worth of merchandise, according to police.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.



