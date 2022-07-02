Police searching for a man who stole $26,000 worth of merchandise from an East Village store

The burglary happened around 4:25 a.m. on June 11 at a store located on Avenue B.
The suspect is seen entering the building after the store had been closed and then forcing his way into a storage room belonging to the business.
The man made off with about $26,000 worth of merchandise, according to police.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
