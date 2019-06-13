Burglary suspects caught on camera in Middle Island, Suffolk County

MIDDLE ISLAND, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are searching for the suspects behind a burglary in Middle Island.

It happened at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a woman broke into a home as a man waited outside as a lookout.

Images of the suspects were captured by a doorbell surveillance camera.

The resident of the home arrived and interrupted the crime, and the burglars fled with
assorted articles of clothing.

The male suspect is described as black. He was wearing a dark hat, glasses, bright orange shirt, and khaki cargo shorts.

The woman is described as white or light-skinned Hispanic with short black hair, sunglasses a dark T-shirt and light-blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652, or anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
suffolk countymiddle islandburglarysurveillancesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning in NJ
Man brutally beaten on NYC sidewalk dies months later
4-alarm fire burns through 3 homes in Midwood, 13 hurt
Woman says accused rapist won visitation rights to their sons
Car crashes through Newark Symphony Hall marquee
Teen who rushed into burning NYC building to save little girl dies
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for the morning commute
Show More
Justice for Junior: Jury deliberations underway
Video: Teen bicyclist struck in hit-and-run in Copiague
Oil tankers reportedly attacked near Strait of Hormuz
6 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting
Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals
More TOP STORIES News