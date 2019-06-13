Burglary suspects caught on camera in Middle Island, Suffolk County

MIDDLE ISLAND, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are searching for the suspects behind a burglary in Middle Island.
It happened at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.
They say a woman broke into a home as a man waited outside as a lookout.
Images of the suspects were captured by a doorbell surveillance camera.
The resident of the home arrived and interrupted the crime, and the burglars fled with
assorted articles of clothing.
The male suspect is described as black. He was wearing a dark hat, glasses, bright orange shirt, and khaki cargo shorts.
The woman is described as white or light-skinned Hispanic with short black hair, sunglasses a dark T-shirt and light-blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652, or anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
