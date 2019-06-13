Burglary suspects caught on camera in Middle Island, Suffolk County

MIDDLE ISLAND, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are searching for the suspects behind a burglary in Middle Island.It happened at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.They say a woman broke into a home as a man waited outside as a lookout.Images of the suspects were captured by a doorbell surveillance camera.The resident of the home arrived and interrupted the crime, and the burglars fled withassorted articles of clothing.The male suspect is described as black. He was wearing a dark hat, glasses, bright orange shirt, and khaki cargo shorts.The woman is described as white or light-skinned Hispanic with short black hair, sunglasses a dark T-shirt and light-blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652, or anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------