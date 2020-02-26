Hero officers rescue woman from overturned, burning car in Fairfield County

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police officers pushed an overturned, burning car back onto its wheels and rescued a woman from inside the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames Tuesday in Connecticut.

The first officer on the scene around 4:15 a.m. on Chopsey Hill Road in Bridgeport discovered the car on its driver's side and on fire with a female driver still inside.



The officer tried to get the woman out through the passenger side window, but the woman could not reach her hand.

Another officer arrived and tried and failed to get her out through the front windshield.

Several more officers then showed up and pushed the vehicle -- which was on fire -- right side up.

The officers pulled the woman out through the passenger window and carried her to safety before the flames grew.

Firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire and the woman was taken to the hospital.

"The men and women of the Bridgeport Police Department put their lives on the line every day in an effort to achieve the goal of saving and protecting lives,"Mayor Joe Ganim said. "The Officers didn't hesitate to put their lives in risk to save another, and due to their heroic efforts a life was saved."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bridgeportfairfield countyconnecticutcar crashcar accidentscar accidentrescue
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News