Bus crashes into deli after colliding with SUV in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a bus crash on Long Island that left several people injured.A Nassau Inter-County Express bus slammed into a deli on Jackson Street in Hempstead Saturday morning.Moments earlier, it had also collided with an SUV.Eyewitnesses say the driver of that vehicle had run a red light.Several people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.----------