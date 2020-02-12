MTA bus driver attacked after not stopping for passenger in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA bus driver was attacked on his bus in Brooklyn Tuesday night, apparently by a young man who ran up to the bus as it was pulling away from a previous stop.

Police say the 65-year-old driver was struck in the face with a metal padlock in the vicinity of Fountain Avenue and Linden Boulevard in East New York around 6:30 p.m.

Video released by the NYPD shows the suspect running up the bus and knocking on the door as it pulled away from the curb. He then sprints off, catching up to the bus at the next stop.

The video then shows him boarding the bus, striking the driver, and fleeing the scene.

The bus driver suffered a laceration above his left eye and was treated and released from Brookdale University Hospital.

The MTA called it "another vicious, unprovoked attack on one of our bus operators."

The individual is described as a black male with a beard and mustache, last seen wearing a black winter cap, a red hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

