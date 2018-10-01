MTA bus driver closed door on girl's arm and kept driving, passengers say

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang reports on the frightening incident on a Staten Island bus.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The MTA is investigating one of its bus drivers who witnesses say closed the bus doors on a middle school student's arm and didn't stop the vehicle or release the door.

It was a scene of panic on the S-46 bus last Friday afternoon.

A middle schooler had just hopped on board the Staten Island bus in front of a school and was asking the driver to wait for her friends to cross the street.

Instead, passengers claim the female driver closed the doors on the young girl's arm and started to drive away.

Daziyah Johnson took photos of the incident. "I was really worried because her hand could've hit a pole. Anything could've happened," said Johnson.

24-year-old Paul Costello was also on board. He complained to the MTA about the incident and says fellow riders were yelling at the driver
"People were screaming things like, why didn't you stop? Why did you keep going? Why are you laughing?," Costello said.

We're told the girl and her family did not want to comment on the frightening ride.

The MTA released the following statement: "These allegations are deeply concerning and they are under investigation."

"It's just wrong," said Johnson. "You can't do something like that and expect to keep your job. What if someone else comes on that bus and you gonna get their neck stuck in the door?"

Daziah says she and the young student eventually got off a few stops later and thankfully, the child was more stunned than injured.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mtabus driverStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYPD: Upstate shooting suspect arrested in NYC after robbery
1 dead, man charged with DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
Store closing sale begins at Lord and Taylor Thursday
Police: Shots fired near busy mall in Brooklyn
Fitbit leads police to victim's alleged killer: her stepfather
Passengers taken off plane at JFK Airport due to wheel fire
Mom charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car
Show More
Memorial held one year after Las Vegas mass shooting
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Man fatally shot after incident at Queens strip club
Video of deaf man's violent arrest prompts investigation
More News