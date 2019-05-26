Bus engulfed by flames in Charlotte, 1 killed

(Shutterstock)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A privately-owned bus has been engulfed by flames in North Carolina's biggest city and one person has died.

News outlets in Charlotte say one person has been killed and four others have been hospitalized in the Sunday afternoon accident and blaze.

A trooper told WSOC-TV that the dead victim was an 82-year-old woman.

It wasn't immediately clear if she was a passenger on the bus.

The bus apparently caught fire after hitting a concrete divider by the West Boulevard exit of southbound Interstate 77.

Broadcast images showed a plume of black smoke coming from the burning vehicle.
