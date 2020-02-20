Traffic

Bus catches fire, fully engulfed in flames on I-78 in Union

By Eyewitness News
UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- A charter bus caught fire on I-78 in New Jersey on Thursday morning, sending passengers fleeing to safety moments before the bus was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out just before 7 a.m. in the eastbound express lanes of the highway, just east of Springfield Avenue

WATCH: NewsCopter 7 over the fiery scene on I-78

No injuries are reported, but at least 13 passengers were seen waiting in the median for another bus to pick them up.

The eastbound express lanes on I-78 were closed, snarling traffic during the morning commute.

The bus was operated by Trans Bridge Lines, running daily service from western New Jersey and Pennsylvania to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York.

