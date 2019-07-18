Bus from New Jersey senior center collides with truck, takes down utility poles

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A bus from a New Jersey senior center took down two utility poles following a collision with a truck Thursday morning.It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Central Avenue in Hillside.The van was operated by Township of Hillside Senior Center and was carrying several people.The victims were being checked out, but the severity of any injuries is unclear.The bus struck two poles, and there are downed power lines.A construction worker near the scene tells Eyewitness News that one of the vehicles ran a stop sign.Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments.----------