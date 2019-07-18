Bus from New Jersey senior center collides with truck, takes down utility poles

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A bus from a New Jersey senior center took down two utility poles following a collision with a truck Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Central Avenue in Hillside.

The van was operated by Township of Hillside Senior Center and was carrying several people.

The victims were being checked out, but the severity of any injuries is unclear.

The bus struck two poles, and there are downed power lines.

A construction worker near the scene tells Eyewitness News that one of the vehicles ran a stop sign.

Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hillsideunion countyaccidentsenior citizenscrashbus accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hotel evacuated, power outages after manhole fires in NYC
Toys 'R' Us making comeback with 2 stores in NJ, TX
Suspect screaming 'You die!' kills at least 26 at anime studio
Woman sexually abused while sleeping in car in Brooklyn
9 chihuahuas rescued after living in van in New Jersey
Carpenter leaves life-changing gift for 33 poor, hardworking students
Police called on boy holding 'ice cold beer' sign
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid mix, scattered thunderstorms
Storms cause flooding, downed trees; 1 dead in CT
Truck driver was allegedly watching porn right before fatal crash
9-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in pool
Woman suing Dominican Republic resort for $3 million after alleged attack
More TOP STORIES News