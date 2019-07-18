Bus from New Jersey senior center slams into pole after car runs stop sign

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A bus from a New Jersey senior center took down a utility pole following a collision with a car Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Central and Long avenues in Hillside.

The van was operated by Township of Hillside Senior Center and was carrying 12 passengers.

The victims were transported to area hospitals with apparent minor injuries or as a precautionary measure.

The bus is currently unable to be moved due to live electrical wires from the utility pole laying on the bus.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation determined the driver of a Hyundai sedan ran the stop sign at Long Avenue as the bus was traveling south on Central Avenue.

The car then struck the rear right side of the bus near the bumper, causing the bus driver to lose control and strike a nearby utility pole.

There were no injuries to the driver of the Hyundai.

The crash remains under investigation.

