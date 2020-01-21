Traffic

Fines on 14th Street Busway begin in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a costly reason why you may not see drivers idling their vehicles on 14th Street.

It's because automated cameras will now ticket drivers who block the street's bus lanes.

The busway allows the city to partially ban cars on the stretch of 14th Street between Third and Ninth avenues between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.



The first ticket comes with a $50 fine, with another $50 fine for each additional offense.

The only relief is a cap of $250 over a one year period.

Drivers seemed to have heeded the warning.

Daytime bus trips along the two and a half mile stretch of 14th Street were more than six minutes faster in December than the year before.

The 14th Street Transit and Truck Priority Project aims to improve reliability for the M14A/D select bus service.

The regulations are as follows:

- Only buses and trucks may make through trips along 14th Street between 9th Avenue and 3rd Avenues.
- All other vehicles, including passenger vehicles can make local trips to access the curb, garages, and make pick-ups/drop-offs, but must turn at the next available right.
- Commercial vehicles may load and unload in short-term metered zones.
- Left turns from 14th Street are now prohibited.

Click here for more details on the plan.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citybustraffic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Controversial 14th Street Busway opens next week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News