Elderly woman punched in head in Bushwick, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is wanted for an unprovoked attack on an elderly woman in Brooklyn.

The video appears that he tried to make it seem like she instigated the incident.

It happened on Wednesday, June 10 at 5:15 p.m. on Broadway in Bushwick.

The 78-year-old victim was walking when the suspect, without warning, punched her in the head.

After acting like she did something to him, the man took off.

The woman reported having substantial pain, but refused further medical attention.

The attacker is described as a male, dark complexion, approximately 5'9" tall, medium build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, green pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

