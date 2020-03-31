coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Business fined $25K for allegedly selling fake N-95 face masks in Nassau County

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Nassau County fined a business for selling N95 masks that were not actually N95 certified and selling them at an inflated price.

Nassau County officials say the business in Plainview was selling the masks out of a warehouse on Old Country Road.

The business was fined $25,000.

"If you are buying this or using this, if you are a healthcare worker or a grocery store worker and you are depending on this for your health and your safety, you need to know that it is a legit product," said Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive.

The CDC and the World Health Organization say healthy people do not need to wear face masks.

They say they do not offer any health protection benefits.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknassau countymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth careviruscounterfeit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Empire State building salutes medical, emergency workers
An inside look at battling coronavirus at Brookdale Hospital
Special Olympics canceled in NY due to coronavirus
Temporary hospitals opening as NYC toll surpasses 900
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temporary hospitals opening as NYC toll surpasses 900
USNS Comfort to begin accepting non-COVID-19 patients
Field hospital opening in Central Park
AccuWeather: Cloudy and chilly
1,200 dead in NY and worst is yet to come, Cuomo warns
Special Olympics canceled in NY due to coronavirus
An inside look at battling coronavirus at Brookdale Hospital
Show More
NYC man allegedly coughs on FBI agents, claims he has COVID-19
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
Tragedy at nursing home among latest NJ deaths
8 dead of coronavirus at New Jersey nursing home
Positive cases of coronavirus increase by more than 500 in CT
More TOP STORIES News