3 New Businesses To Check Out In Nolita

Cava
50 Spring St. (between Mulberry St. & Lafayette St.)
Founded by a trio of childhood friends, Cava is a build-your-own Mediterranean bowl spot that "celebrates the flavors of their families' traditional Greek and Mediterranean cooking in a casual modern setting," according to its website. The fast-growing chain also has other locations throughout Southern California, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.
Diners start with a base of greens, grains, or soup, then choose up to three "dips" like hummus, tzatziki, or eggplant with red pepper. The whole thing is topped off with a protein like falafel, spicy lamb meatballs, or braised beef.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp, Cava has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Yuli M., who reviewed Cava on November 24th, wrote: "This place is fantastic!! Create-your-own bowls that are healthy & full of flavor. Numerous options to satisfy just about anyone. My husband and I have very different eating habits and were both satisfied."
Cava is open daily from 10:45am-10pm.
Totokaelo
190 Bowery (between Kenmare St. & Spring St.)
Photo: Jerome T./Yelp
Totokaelo is a fashion-forward spot to score men's clothing, accessories and women's clothing. Founded in Seattle, the edgy retailer has taken over the landmark former Germania Bank building on the Bowery for an 11-month residency, where it offers fashions and accessories from high-end brands like Dries Van Noten, Acne Studios, and Vetements.
Totokaelo currently holds two stars out of one review on Yelp, but it's still early days.
Yelper Dido H., who reviewed Totokaelo on January 11th, wrote: "I have been frequenting Totokaelo online for years, so when I came cross the store, I was kind of thrilled. The store feature a deliberate rawness--no decoration and harsh lighting."
Totokaelo is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from noon-6pm.
Ministry Of Supply
268 Elizabeth St. (between Houston St & Prince St.)
Photo: Ministry of Supply/Yelp
Founded in San Francisco, Ministry of Supply offers men's and women's clothing that's "fit for the workday, but carries the performance qualities we've come to expect in the gym," according to its founder.
Options for women include wrinkle-resistant "easier than silk" blouses, office pants that the company claims are as comfortable as yoga pants, and 3-D printed sweaters and blazers. Men can shop from a selection of wrinkle-free and moisture-wicking dress shirts, odor-absorbing socks, and machine-washable, breathable suiting.
Ministry of Supply's current rating of five stars out of two reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper John L. wrote: "Absolutely fabulous clothing, with bespoke service and return policies. The technology meets all the companies claims. Heat venting and ease of care are my favorites. I own shirts, pants and socks. To date, all have exceeded my expectations!
Ministry of Supply is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from noon-6pm.