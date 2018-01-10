7 Hospitality Job Opportunities To Check Out In New York City

Madison Square Tour Guide, The Madison Square Garden Company
The Madison Square Garden Company is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences, and it hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues, including Madison Square Garden.
The company is looking for a seasonal, part-time Tour Guide who will be responsible for conducting 75-minute behind-the-scenes walking tours of Madison Square Garden. Hiring managers are looking for someone with good communication skills, especially someone who use those skills in an entertaining and engaging way for hours on end.
People with backgrounds in performing arts, excellent memorization skills and enthusiasm are encouraged to apply. For more details, see the job listing here.
Front Desk Manager, The Stewart Hotel
The Stewart Hotel, located just across the street from exciting Madison Square Garden, has 618 rooms. Centrally located in the heart of Manhattan, the hotel self-identities as the perfect location to see and be seen.
The Front Office Manager is responsible for ensuring the operation of the Guest Services, Concierge and Uniformed Services/Transportation in an attentive, friendly, efficient and courteous manner, all the while providing guests with quality service and maximizing room revenue and occupancy.
There's a long list of desired experience and qualifications. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Museum Education and Employment Program Intern Supervisor, American Museum of Natural History
The American Museum of Natural History is one of the premier science, research and cultural institutions in the country. The American Museum of Natural History is seeking a Museum Education and Employment Program (MEEP) Intern Supervisor to work with the MEEP program.
MEEP is an internship program within the museum's Education Department. The program provides on-the-job training and exposure to science and museum related careers. The Supervisor works closely with the MEEP manager to coordinate, implement, and oversee the daily activities for MEEP interns. The Supervisor will also have other tasks.
The Supervisor will work 25 hours a week for 11 weeks during the summer. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Park Guide, National Park Service
The National Staffing Office-Statue Of Liberty National Monument is currently accepting applications. These positions are located in New Jersey.
The primary duties of Park Guide positions are giving talks, answering questions, guiding small groups and providing services to visitors. Employees present limited and repetitive pre-established talks including introductions to films, map talks, and static exhibit interpretation.
Appointments made under this announcement are limited to six months in a service year and may be terminated at any time. The anticipated start date is May, 2018. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Operations Manager, EVEN Hotel Midtown East
This role assists in managing the day-to-day activities of hotel operations and may serve as the General Manager in his/her absence. The Manager will oversee the day-to-day operations and assignments of the hotel staff and assist the General Manager in the development and communication of departmental strategies and goals, among other tasks.
The hotel is looking for someone with a degree in Hotel Administration, Business Administration, or equivalent and three years experience.
Some travel is required, and the hotel offers employees competitive financial and benefits packages. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Assistant General Manager, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos
Since 1971, Hard Rock International is a global brand that continues to expand around the world.
Hard Rock Cafe is seeking a talented Assistant General Manager for its Iconic New York Times Square location. Its operators are true entrepreneurs who manage large teams, drives bottom line results, and multi-dimensional operations that encompass fresh, made from scratch ingredients, iconic bars, live music, phenomenal events and rocking retail operations.
The company has a long list of desired qualifications. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Guest Service Agent, Urgo Hotels
Urgo Hotels is looking for a Guest Service Agent at its Fairfield Inn & Suites New York Manhattan/Downtown East location.
Primary duties of theinclude: greet and register guests, provide prompt and courteous services and close out guest accounts upon completion of stay. Additionally, the employee will assist guests efficiently and courteously in all functions, while projecting high standards of service and professional hospitality at all times.
This is a part-time position, with the individual working two to three shifts a week. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.