7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side: Dealership backs out on payment after crashing car it was buying

EMBED </>More Videos

Nina Pineda reports on the deal that went south for one New Jersey woman and her car.

By and Steve J. Livingstone
PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey woman selling a car to earn money for a sick relative ran into a roadblock when the deal she inked went south. Then she learned the car was involved in a wreck, so she drove straight to Nina Pineda and got 7 On Her Side.

The sales deal was signed. The dealership took possession of the car. But this was one used car deal that was miles away from the finish line. And months after the deal went off the rails, it took some work to get it back on track.

Annette Smith and her pastor are hoping for divine intervention on her godmother's car, after the Mercedes S550 was damaged in two places.

"Someone was driving the car and wrecked it," Smith said. "I'm not happy about it at all. I just want someone to own up to the responsibility."

Last fall, Smith got a signed agreement from a local dealer to sell it for $25,000. But the car sale stalled because she had to get a title with an accurate odometer reading. She left the car in dealer's care for more than a month, but after she finally got the paperwork, she went back to close the deal.

"They said the price changed," Smith said.

The dealership knocked it down from $25,000 to $21,500.

So smith scrubbed the deal and looked for another buyer, who ran a Carfax and found the car had been damaged while with the dealer. It was a fact that Smith says the dealership never told her anything about.

"Someone got into an accident in the front and the rear of the car," Smith said.

"Someone just took the old bumper and reattached it with a screw," her pastor said.

It was no wonder the car dealer was offering less, but Smith wasn't about to roll over.

"I needed someone to be on my side," she said.

We spoke to the dealer, pointing out its own signed agreement. And within days, Smith got the full amount of the deal from the dealership, $25,000.

The dealership's rep told us he never knew about the damage to the car. He said it may have happened when he sent the car to an outside auto auction to try to sell it. The rep also apologized for what he called an "error in judgment" for not living up to the original deal.

Some big takeaways are, when you're selling a car, get an agreement from the dealer that's signed by both parties. Print out a vehicle history, and check it for accuracy. And don't leave your car at the dealership while you're working out terms.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your SidecarautomotivecrashaccidentPlainfieldUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
New Jersey sting catches 29 unlicensed movers
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
The 5 best bookstores in New York City, ranked
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
More Business
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News