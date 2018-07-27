Local Advertisers: To find out about the outstanding sponsorship opportunities available on abc7NY and WABC-TV, please contact the following advertising representatives:WABC-TV7 Lincoln SquareNew York, NY 10023Phone: 917-260-7301WABC-TV7 Lincoln SquareNew York, NY 10023Phone: 917-260-7304WABC-TV7 Lincoln SquareNew York, NY 10023Phone: 917-260-7303WABC-TV7 Lincoln SquareNew York, NY 10023Phone: 917-260-7305WABC-TV7 Lincoln SquareNew York, NY 10023Phone: 917-260-7302TAXI-TV and Out of Home PropertiesABC77 West 66th StreetNew York, NY 10023Phone: 212-456-1483WABC-TV7 Lincoln SquareNew York, NY 10023Phone: 917-260-7314