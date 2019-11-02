Business

Airbnb CEO says company is banning 'party houses'

(SHUTTERSTOCK)

Airbnb Inc. says it's banning "party houses'' in the wake of a deadly shooting at an Airbnb rental in California.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a series of tweets Saturday that the San Francisco-based company is stepping up efforts to "combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct.''

Chesky says Airbnb is expanding manual screening of "high risk'' reservations and forming a rapid response team dedicated to house parties.

RELATED: 5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb in Orinda

Chesky said the company will remove guests who fail to comply.

Five people were killed in a Halloween party shooting Thursday night in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda.

People with knowledge of the transaction say the woman who rented the home lied to her Airbnb host, saying she was renting it for family members.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessairbnbhalloweenshootingparty
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb in Orinda
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 19-year-old woman's body found inside NJ parking garage
Employee accused of molesting 7-year-old boy in LI supermarket
Marchers protest against NYPD, MTA after subway melee
Police: 5 women attack cab driver with chemical spray in NYC
Opening Ceremony kicks off 2019 NYC Marathon Weekend
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
NYPD ready to protect NYC Marathon despite no credible threats
Show More
Survey: 80 percent of women have been harassed while running
Sunny and cool to start the weekend
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
LI Boy Scouts leader charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
Man accused of biting, punching 82-year-old mother on LI
More TOP STORIES News