BUSINESS

Amazon announcing initiative efforts at New York City Council hearing

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan has more on the hearing from Long Island City.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
Amazon is continuing to make its case to draw more support for its new headquarters in Queens, unveiling a series of community initiatives and strategies to boost its image in front of the New York City Council.

It is the second hearing, as Amazon has done some work to sell its second headquarters in Long Island City.

The last City Council hearing was interrupted multiple times by protesters as council members hammered Amazon executives with questions on the deal.

They expressed anger after officials offered billions of dollars in tax breaks and grants to the company to select Queens.

Amazon is now working to sell its project by saying it will hire public housing residents to work at a customer service center and will establish a program at a community college to help students get those entry-level jobs.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who once said he would change his name to get Amazon to come to Long Island City, is now warning that if Amazon doesn't sell the project, the whole deal could be blocked.

"Well, the City council Can thwart it, the state legislature could thwart it," he said. "They could generate enough, theoretically, they could pass a law stopping it. So don't assume that the pluses of a program are obvious or will win."

Amazon has sent out fliers in the surrounding community they hope will help sway the public.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessamazonnew york city councilandrew cuomobill de blasioLong Island CityQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Plastic bag ban takes effect in New Jersey town
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Sears survives after $5B rescue plan approved
Atlantic City casino changing hands after just 6 months
More Business
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex bringing dangerous cold
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
Female teacher accused of with having sex with student in NJ
NJ family faces painful decision after daughter hit by driver
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Drug suspect escapes from police custody in Queens
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Longtime Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes dies at 83
Show More
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
NYPD: Gun held to 12-year-old's head in Bronx robbery
More News