Thousands of Amazon employees listening to Alexa questions, report says

Amazon has thousands of employees listening to recordings of your Alexa questions and requests, according to a report.

The company calls it "data annotation," and it's apparently used to improve Alexa's understanding, over time.

Amazon says "annotators" only listen to a small sample of recordings in order to improve customer experience and the company has zero tolerance for abuse.

Apple, Google, and Facebook also make use of this technique, according to Bloomberg.

This has been used to help law enforcement in cases of sexual assault and other crimes.

