Amazon has thousands of employees listening to recordings of your Alexa questions and requests, according to a Bloomberg report.
The company calls it "data annotation," and it's apparently used to improve Alexa's understanding, over time.
Amazon says "annotators" only listen to a small sample of recordings in order to improve customer experience and the company has zero tolerance for abuse.
RELATED: Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Bezos finalize divorce, Amazon founder's ex-wife gets $35.6 billion
Apple, Google, and Facebook also make use of this technique, according to Bloomberg.
This has been used to help law enforcement in cases of sexual assault and other crimes.
See more stories on Amazon.
Thousands of Amazon employees listening to Alexa questions, report says
AMAZON
TOP STORIES
Show More