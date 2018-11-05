There are reports that Amazon plans to split its new headquarters between two locations, and that one of them is Long Island City, Queens.From Manhattan, Long Island City looks like a small urban center all on its own. It has grown tower by tower in the last two decades and it's potentially about to grow a lot more."Ultimately the decision will be made with intuition after gathering and studying a lot of data," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said earlier this year about the process for selecting Amazon's upcoming second headquarters.The New York Times reported Monday that Bezos and Amazon have chosen Long Island City and Crystal City, Virginia to build its new headquarters, with perhaps 25,000 well paying jobs in the tech industry for each city.More than 100 cities across the country competed for the new offices."We've put together a very strong incentive package and we've had great meetings. Anything I can think of that'll get us over the top. Anything they want named Amazon," Governor Andrew Cuomo said recently. "I'll change my name to Amazon if that's what it takes."Long Island City is already a young, growing neighborhood with a lot of tech already there, and of course breathtaking views of Manhattan.Still, many in the area wonder whether the neighborhood can absorb 25,000 people that quickly.'We've got to make sure that we can handle this, that the infrastructure is in place to sustain this," Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer said.He says the stress on the infrastructure in Long Island City would make it a challenge."If Amazon were to come, we'd be talking about a whole other ballgame when it comes to what we need to be able to actually make that work," said Van Bramer.Those are issues that will now reportedly have to be worked out.Amazon would not confirm the deal, but Bezos says an announcement will be made by the end of the year.----------