Amazon signs lease for office space in Manhattan to house over 1,500 employees

NEW YORK -- Amazon says it has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan to house more than 1,500 employees.
The lease was announced less than a year after the online retail giant scrapped a deal for a bigger headquarters in the borough of Queens expected to bring 25,000 jobs to the city.
Although smaller, the new lease renewed a debate over whether the $3 billion incentive package offered to Amazon for the Queens project was excessive and unnecessary.
Amazon pulled out of the Queens deal after politicians and activists protested the incentives.
