LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --Amazon will continue to make its case to draw more support for its new headquarters in Queens.
The retail giant is expected to unveil a series of community initiatives and strategies to boost its image.
This is the second city council hearing. Since then, Amazon has done some work to sell its second headquarters in Long Island City.
The last city council hearing was interrupted multiple times by protesters as council members hammered Amazon executives with questions on the deal.
They expressed anger after Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio offered billions of dollars in tax breaks and grants to the company to build their second headquarters.
Amazon is now working to sell its project by saying it will hire public housing residents to work at a customer service center and will establish a program at a community college to help students get those entry-level jobs.
Governor Cuomo, who once said he would change his name to get Amazon to come to Long Island City, is now warning that if Amazon doesn't sell the project, the whole deal could be blocked.
"Well, the city council can thwart it. The state legislature could thwart it," Governor Cuomo said. "Well they could generate enough, theoretically, they could pass a law stopping it. So don't assume that the plusses of a program are obvious or will win."
Amazon has sent out fliers in the surrounding community trying to sway the public.
