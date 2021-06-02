amazon

Pot users welcome: Amazon will no longer test jobseekers for marijuana

By Joseph Pisani, AP Retail Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

Marijuana now legal after Cuomo signs bill

NEW YORK -- Amazon said Tuesday that it will stop testing jobseekers for marijuana.

The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as states legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it.

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana, even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for cannabis in 2020.

Amazon said in a blog post that it will still test workers for other drugs and conduct "impairment checks" on the job. And the company said some roles may still require a cannabis test in line with Department of Transportation regulations.

Seattle-based Amazon also said Tuesday that it will support the federal legalization of marijuana by pushing lawmakers to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmarijuanaamazonu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Amazon delivery driver grazed in face by bullet while on the job
8th noose found at CT Amazon site despite additional security
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'
7 nooses found at Amazon construction site in past month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing videos highlight teachers' concerns in Paterson schools
Exclusive video: Wild shootout part of violent 6-hour span in NYC
Perth Amboy house fire critically injures 1 person
Gloves come off ahead of 1st NYC mayoral debate
63-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
Bodies of 2 men found in Smithtown Bay in search for missing fishermen
Video captures brazen grocery store robbery in Harlem
Show More
Americans 21+ eligible for free beer once 70% of US adults are partially vaccinated
Moderna full approval sought from FDA for COVID vaccine
COVID Update: Canada to allow people to mix and match vaccines
NYC elections: What is ranked choice voting?
AccuWeather: Filtered sun
More TOP STORIES News