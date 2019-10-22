American Dream megamall in New Jersey will include some pricey parking

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The highly-anticipated opening of American Dream, the shopping, dining and entertainment complex in the New Jersey Meadowlands, is just days away.But before you even spend money at the complex itself, just parking there will cost you.The opening is the beginning of a phased in plan, meaning the Nickelodeon Universe and an ice rink will open Friday, the water park late next month, and the indoor ski and snowboard park comes on board in December.The rest of the monster structure with its 4.8 million square feet of retail space will fully open in March 2020.It sounds inviting, but some see it as a big mall where you now have to pay to park.A short stay of less than 30 minutes is free.But the price goes up the longer you stay. Parking 30 minutes to 3 hours costs $3.--Up to 4:59 hours/min: $4--Up to 6:59 hours/min: $5--Up to 7:59 hours/min: $6It goes up to a maximum rate of $24 parking for eight hours or longer.The pricey exception is when events take place at the Meadowlands, when you'll pay the $30 flat rate no matter what."I don't know, you're going to have to take an Uber or something," one man said. "Uber your family to the mall."American Dream will officially open Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.Its regular hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 a.m.The mall is next to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Parking this weekend will be free.The complex was taken over by Triple Five, which owns the Mall of America in Minnesota.The company projects American Dream could attract 40 million visitors in its first year.----------