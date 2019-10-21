Business

American Dream theme park in New Jersey sells out for 1st weekend

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- If you're planning to go to the new American Dream mall's main attraction this weekend, you may be out of luck.

Passes for afternoon and evening sessions at the mall's Nickelodeon Universe are sold out for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to American Dream's website.

The mall opens Friday next to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Other attractions will open over the next several months. The full complement of dining, entertainment and retail outlets will open by spring.

A smaller version of the multibillion-dollar complex was approved in 2003 but was delayed by financing problems.

It was eventually taken over by Triple Five, which owns the Mall of America in Minnesota.

The company projects American Dream could attract 40 million visitors in its first year.

