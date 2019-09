Apple Event 2019: Video service announced, new iPhone expected to be unveiled

AppleTV+ out in November with a long list of original content, another layer inthe fiercely competitive streaming landscape. #AppleEvent more on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/KMNlzLVBLF — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) September 10, 2019

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple will reportedly unveil its latest iPhone in an event at its headquarters today.Here's the latest on the Apple Event:10:20 a.m.Apple will charge $5 per month for a highly anticipated video streaming service, the latest challenge to Netflix. The company will roll it out in Nov. 1.Like Netflix and similar services from Amazon and Hulu, Apple has been doling out billions of dollars for original programs featuring stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.The service will be available in 100 countries at launch.The iPhone maker provided a peek at the video service called Apple TV Plus in March, but didn't reveal pricing and the launch date until now. Apple showed a trailer for See,'' a show starring Jason Momoa that takes place in the future in a world without sight.IPhone sales are mired in a deep slump, prompting Apple to look for revenue growth from services. Expanding into video streaming is part of that effort.___10:15 a.m.Apple's new video game subscription service will cost $5 a month when it rolls out on Sept. 19.Apple said Tuesday that subscribers will be able to access games through a new dedicated tab in the app store.Apple gave some details about the service in March but announced the pricing and launch date on Tuesday. It will be available in 150 countries.Apple Arcade subscribers will get more than 100 games, curated by Apple and exclusive to the service. Unlike a video streaming service, games can be downloaded and played offline _ on the Apple-made iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.Apple is also giving more details on an upcoming video streaming service and is expected to announce new iPhones.___10 p.m. MondayApple is expected to unveil three new iPhone models that are so similar to last year's lineup, they may be upstaged by details about the company's upcoming video service.The company will show off its latest iPhones Tuesday at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. But the buzz surrounding its best-selling products has waned, as have sales, in the absence of compelling new features.The research firm IDC estimates iPhone shipments plunged 25% during the first half of this year. That has put more pressure on Apple to generate revenue from a services division that will soon include a video service called Apple TV Plus, which the company may also describe in more detail Tuesday.