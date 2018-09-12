APPLE

Apple expected to unveil latest iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods

Apple is throwing another one of its big events later this morning and the speculation is the iPhone is going to get bigger as well. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

CUPERTINO, Calif. --
Apple is throwing another one of its big events later this morning and the speculation is the iPhone is going to get bigger as well.

Apple is expected to bring out three new iPhones today, including its biggest and most expensive model yet. That one is supposed to increase in size from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone 10 to a new 6 1/2 inch OLED screen.

Apple is also expected to release another iPhone with minor updates to last year's $1,000 model and a cheaper iPhone that will not have a home button.

Bloomberg is also reporting Apple will launch revamped iPad Pros, Apple Watches with larger screens, a new entry-level laptop, a pro-focused Mac mini desktop computer and accessories like a new wireless charger. New AirPods are expected to be unveiled, according to multiple news agencies.

This morning's event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.
