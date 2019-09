Apple opens remodeled Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, New York City -- The Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan is back in business on Friday after a massive remodeling project.Apple Fifth Avenue is reopening its doors to coincide with the launch of the new iPhones.Customers visiting the store will find a completely redesigned space.Apple CEO Tim Cook is attending the store reopening to welcome the first customers.Like before, Apple says the 24-hour location is "Always Open to Open Minds."A more welcoming plaza and new "Today at Apple" sessions will define the store's return.You can discover more about the store on Apple's website ----------