Apple ready to open new Fifth Avenue store

MANHATTAN, New York City -- The Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan will be back in business on Friday after a massive remodeling project.

Apple Fifth Avenue is reopening its doors to coincide with the launch of the new iPhones.

Customers who visit the store will find a completely redesigned space.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be attending the store opening to welcome the first customers.

Like before, Apple says the 24-hour location is "Always Open to Open Minds."

A more welcoming plaza and new Today at Apple sessions will define the store's return.

You can discover more about the store on Apple's website.

