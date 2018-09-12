APPLE

Apple unveils larger, pricier iPhone

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple has unveiled new products and upgrades in an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. (KGO-TV)

CUPERTINO, Calif. --
Apple unveiled three new iPhones on Wednesday, including its biggest and most expensive model yet, as the company seeks to widen the product's appeal amid slowing sales.

CEO Tim Cook showed off the Apple XS, which has a bigger screen than the one on last year's dramatically designed model , the iPhone X. A bigger version will be called the iPhone XS Max, which looks to be about the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, though the screen size is much bigger.

As with the iPhone X, the new phone has a screen that runs from edge to edge, an effort to maximize the display without making the phone too awkward to hold. The screen needs no backlight, so black would appear as truly black rather than simply dark.

This even-bigger iPhone represents Apple's attempt to feed consumers' appetite for increasingly larger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video, as well as take photos wherever they are.

The iPhone X also got rid of the home button to make room for more screen and introduced facial-recognition technology to unlock the device.

By making more expensive iPhones, Apple has been able to boost its profits despite waning demand as people upgrade phones less frequently. IPhones fetched an average price of $724 during the April-June period, a nearly 20 percent increase from a year earlier.

Worldwide smartphone sales grew just 2 percent during that period, according to the research firm Gartner Inc. During the second quarter, which is typically slow for Apple, China's Huawei Technologies surpassed Apple as the second-largest seller of smartphones, based on Gartner's calculations. Samsung remained in the lead.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstechnologyappleiphoneapple watchu.s. & worldmacbook airtim cookiPad
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
APPLE
Apple expected to unveil biggest, most expensive iPhone
Apple recalling some iPhone 8 devices for manufacturing defect
Consumer Reports: Mobile peer-to-peer payment services
VIDEO: Thieves steal from Apple Store in seconds
More apple
BUSINESS
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
Health care adds the most NYC jobs this month, but tech rates higher among employees
Rye Playland slashes prices in effort to boost attendance
More Business
Top Stories
Florence Track: Life-threatening Category 3 storm spins toward Carolinas
Rescue underway after worker trapped in wall collapse
2 young fathers killed when SUV slams into LI gas station
Exclusive: Detective claims NYPD cover-up after assault
Police: Teen girl fatally stabs love rival in classroom
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Police searching for man accused of groping two 9-year-olds
Stepdad accused of shooting kids with needle-tipped Nerf darts
Show More
Flight instructor involved in 2016 plane crash arrested
NYC files lawsuit against what it calls illegal hotel operators
3 men convicted in Cuomo aide's 2015 death to be sentenced
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
Woman jumps from moving car to escape fake Uber driver
More News