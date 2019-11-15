Business

B&H failed to pay millions in taxes, New York attorney general says

NEW YORK -- The New York state attorney general says one of the nation's biggest photo and video equipment retailers, Manhattan's B&H, has failed to pay millions in sales taxes.

According to a lawsuit filed Thursday by Attorney General Letitia James, B&H Foto & Electronics owes at least $7 million on reimbursements received from manufacturers as part of rebate discounts that benefited customers.

The suit against the store was filed in state Supreme Court.

The attorney general's office seeks tens of millions of dollars in damages, interest and penalties.

B&H released a statement saying it's a New York institution that has operated for half a century "with a stellar reputation" and that the attorney general was wrong and "trying to create a tax on discounts in order to make New Yorkers pay more."

