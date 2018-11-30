BUSINESS

Bayonne smokestack, water tower imploded

Demolition crews imploded a 175-foot smokestack and a 150-foot water tower in Bayonne, New Jersey on Friday.

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Demolition crews imploded a 175-foot smokestack and a 150-foot water tower in Bayonne, New Jersey on Friday to prepare the site for the construction of a logistics center that will employ more than 2,700 people.

The implosion took place at the former Military Ocean Terminal (Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor), about one-and-a-half miles east of Route 440.

The Military Ocean Terminal was turned over to the City of Bayonne in 1999. The 430-acre property is being redeveloped for residential and commercial uses.

Lincoln Equities Group plans to construct up to 1.6 million square feet of modern "next generation" industrial warehouse space on the property, continuing the growth of the Hudson County waterfront and the redevelopment of those areas located in Bayonne.

The redevelopment will provide new waterfront facilities to increase trade in the Port of New York and New Jersey.

