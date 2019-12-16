Business

Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January

In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo workers walk near a Boeing 737 Max airplane being built for Oman Air at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Boeing Co. said Monday that it will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet starting in January as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

The Chicago-based company said production would halt at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle.

Boeing said it doesn't expect any layoffs as a result of the production halt "at this time." But layoffs could ripple through some of the 900 companies that supply parts for the plane.

The Max is Boeing's most important jet, but it has been grounded since March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed total of 346 people.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

Boeing's stock is down 4% before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 Max or even end production all together.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Boeing's board was considering its options in meetings that began over the weekend and are continuing Monday. The newspaper, citing people it did not identify, said management is increasingly seeing production cuts as a viable option.

The shift, according to the Journal, took place after U.S. regulators told the manufacturer that its timetable for the return of the Max was unrealistic.

Boeing had no immediate comment, but stuck to its previous stance that it continues to work with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and global regulators on the Max, which was grounded in March after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people.

Shares of Boeing Co., based in Chicago, are down 10% over the past 3 months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessboeingair travelu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
Large fire burns through NJ warehouse, causing partial roof collapse
Union boss sorry after saying murdered student was buying drugs
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
Video shows UPS worker tossing package into Connecticut home
Man risks life during lunch break to rescue three deer
Show More
Shooting wounds man, sends bullet flying into CT classroom
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
Family, friends, fellow officers mourn NJ officer at wake
Man possibly linked to Jersey City shootout appears in court
Lawsuit: Bloomberg's sexist remarks fostered degrading culture
More TOP STORIES News