Brooklyn shop finds success with winning combo of motorcycles and coffee

Lauren Glassberg has the story of a Brooklyn shop combining motorcycles and coffee.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A shop in Brooklyn has found success by combining two things you might not think would go together: coffee and motorcycles.

Jane's Motorcycles in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn is not your typical café, motorcycle shop or clothing store.

Alex DiMattio and Adam Kallen opened the store five years ago -- initially in a smaller space, but their idea has taken hold, despite what business consultants told them.

"They all told us pick one thing and do it, do not do motorcycles, clothing and coffee, you guys are crazy," Kallen said.

Customers think they are right on.

"They make great coffee, they're great guys, it's a beautiful shop, I love all the motorcycles, what's there not to love -- it's all the great things in life," customer Sam Slaughter said.

The bikes they sell are custom-made and crafted about 20 blocks away. Most of their clothing is made in Manhattan and Brooklyn and is designed with the urban rider in mind.

"Our idea from the get-go was to create a motorcycle clothing brand well-crafted, designed and manufactured that didn't look like your typical motorcycle clothing," Kallen said. "Didn't look like you're a Storm Trooper from Star Wars."

And as for the name Jane?

"We just wanted to get away from the whole tough-guy stigma and everything around that," DiMattio said.

