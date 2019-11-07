Business

Bud Light to join nationwide craze with new spiked seltzer drink in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was only a matter of time before the world's largest alcohol company jumped on the spiked seltzer craze.

Anheuser-Busch is introducing Bud Light Seltzer early next year to battle it out with other hard seltzers that are rapidly gaining popularity in the grocery aisle.

The beer-making giant says even though it is named after its best-selling beer, Bud Light Seltzer will have a natural fruit flavor, made from cane sugar.

RELATED: White Claw Hard Seltzer confirms nationwide shortage of popular drink

The beverage will be available in five flavors, including black cherry, lemon lime, strawberry and mango.

Anheuser-Busch hopes it can use its brand-name recognition to win over fans of similar hard seltzers, such as Truly or White Claw, which has become so sought after, it has sold out in some areas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessu.s. & worldbud lightdrinkinggrocery storealcohol
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-alarm fire tears through residential building in New Jersey
First taste of winter on the way
Nassau County announces largest fentanyl bust in county history
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
Man, woman steal 12 handbags in brazen Jimmy Choo store robbery
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
SUV crashes through fence, ends up in backyard pool on LI
Show More
Officials warn of spike in hepatitis A cases across New Jersey
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
Uber driver hurt when concrete falls off overpass files $10M suit
Farmers say 106-pound NYPD marijuana bust was legal hemp
83-year-old man walking with wife in NYC fatally struck by school bus
More TOP STORIES News