Cannabis cookouts: Americans getting high on the 4th of July

By Jeremy Murn
Americans are expected to spend more on cannabis than cookouts this fourth of July, according to global regulatory compliance technology company Akerna.

The company anticipates an 87% increase in cannabis sales above daily averages over the holiday weekend.

"For the first time in the past five years the 4th of July falls on a Saturday," Akerna Business Intelligence Architect James Ahrendt said. "We anticipate sales will start to increase Thursday, July 2, with an 80% increase over daily averages culminating in an 87% increase over average daily sales over the holiday weekend."

Akerna expects Friday, July 3 to be the highest-grossing day of the year, surpassing April 20, an unofficial holiday among marijuana enthusiasts.

More than three-quarters of consumers plan to celebrate Independence Day, according to the National Retail Federation.

They expect to spend an average of $76 on their celebrations.

Akerna says the average cannabis order total will be close to $100, an increase of $11 more than the average order total for all other days this year.

Cannabis sales are expected to reach over $260 million in three days, which is about $86 million a day, according to Akerna.

About 45% of sales will be of marijuana flower, vaporizer cartridges and pens sales should be 35%, the last 20% will be concentrates and edibles.
