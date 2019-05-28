Business

Caterpillar sends cease and desist order to Cat and Cloud Coffee in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- A Santa Cruz coffee shop is in a legal battle with Caterpillar bulldozers over the word "cat."

Cat and Cloud Coffee has been in business for almost three years, and never expected a trademark lawsuit. Caterpillar Inc. sent them a cease and desist order over the word "cat" in their shop name and merchandise.

The coffee shop owner calls it bullying.

"Could anybody imagine a $54 billion machinery company coming after a coffee company? I don't think that's even in the cards" said Jared Truby, owner of Cat and Cloud Coffee.

A statement from Caterpillar says it's only interested in protecting its trademark.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssanta cruzlawsuitconstructioncaterpillarcoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows Lyft driver being pummeled by passenger in Queens
Navy pilots report mid-air encounters with UFOs
NJ teen home from college killed by suspected drunk driver
Man fatally stabbed during fight at Memorial Day party
Mom gives birth in car while three kids in backseat film
6-year-old twins killed in DUI crash, mom charged
Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room
Show More
'I see you:' Deputy plays peekaboo with bear outside gas station
Measles outbreak prompts push to end NY vaccine exemptions
6, including teens, shot in 2 separate incidents in Brooklyn
Here's how Ken Jennings compares himself to James Holzhauer
Second hiker goes missing on Maui
More TOP STORIES News