SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- A Santa Cruz coffee shop is in a legal battle with Caterpillar bulldozers over the word "cat."
Cat and Cloud Coffee has been in business for almost three years, and never expected a trademark lawsuit. Caterpillar Inc. sent them a cease and desist order over the word "cat" in their shop name and merchandise.
The coffee shop owner calls it bullying.
"Could anybody imagine a $54 billion machinery company coming after a coffee company? I don't think that's even in the cards" said Jared Truby, owner of Cat and Cloud Coffee.
A statement from Caterpillar says it's only interested in protecting its trademark.
Caterpillar sends cease and desist order to Cat and Cloud Coffee in Santa Cruz
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More