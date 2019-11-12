Business

Chuck E. Cheese unveils new restaurant design, gets rid of tokens

CHICAGO -- The days of dancing human-sized animals at Chuck E. Cheese are officially a thing of the past.

The company is getting rid of its classic animatronics at all locations and rolling out a new restaurant design.

The new design features an interactive dance floor.

Another change coming to the restaurant's classic feel...there will be no more tokens!

Rides and games will now feature play passes that are pre-loaded.

Families can get a look at one of the newly renovated and updated restaurants in Skokie starting Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessskokiechicagofoodu.s. & worldrestaurantpizzaconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold to grip NYC area
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Masked suspects target real estate mogul's Bronx mansion
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Police searching for driver who struck bicyclist in Queens
Trial begins for man accused of driving drunk, killing Boy Scout
Show More
New push to fight anti-Semitic violence in Brooklyn
Closing arguments in East Village explosion trial
Former Suffolk DA Spota set to face trial
Push for autism symbol on NYS driver's licenses
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
More TOP STORIES News