Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Cirque du Soleil files for creditor protection in Canada

MONTREAL -- Cirque du Soleil filed for creditor protection in Canada on Monday while it develops a plan to restart its business amid the pandemic.

The creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas on Monday blamed the "immense disruption and forced show closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Montreal-based circus arts show company temporarily suspended its productions around the world in March because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Cirque du Soleil also announced the termination of approximately 3,480 employees previously furloughed in March.

In connection with the filing, Cirque du Soleil said it has entered into a purchase agreement with its existing shareholders TPG, Fosun and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec as well as Investissement Quebec as a debt provider. Its said the sponsors' bid includes an intent to rehire a substantial majority of the terminated employees, business conditions allowing, when its operations can resume.

The company added that given that its resident shows in Las Vegas and Orlando are expected to resume before the rest of the other shows, the artists and show staff of the resident shows division are not affected.

The Las Vegas shows that were cancelled included "O" at the Bellagio, "KA" at MGM Grand, "The Beatles LOVE" at the Mirage, "Mystere" at Treasure Island, "Zumanity" at New York-New York and "Michael Jackson ONE" at Mandalay Bay.

Cirque du Soleil shows in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Montreal, Boston, Tel Aviv, Meloneras, Spain, Munich, Costa Mesa, California, Denver, and the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth were also cancelled.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbankruptcycoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccirque du soleilu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Updates: NJ delays indoor dining, NY has just 7 deaths
Amazon giving front-line employees $500 million in bonuses
Trip canceled due to COVID-19? Tips to get a refund from Airbnb
Arizona governor orders bars, gyms, clubs, pools to close
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reports of trees down in Brooklyn as storms move through area
Coronavirus Updates: NJ delays indoor dining, NY has just 7 deaths
At least 14 test positive in COVID-19 exposure at NY graduation
NYC indoor dining may be delayed in Phase 3 reopening
17-year-old basketball star latest victim in spike of NYC shootings
AccuWeather: Afternoon showers, thunderstorms Tuesday
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Show More
What to know about Macy's 4th of July fireworks this year
Arizona governor orders bars, gyms, clubs, pools to close
Source of Knowledge Bookstore in Newark's book club thriving
Broadway shutdown extended until January due to coronavirus
7 On Your Side: Taxpayers footing bill for wrongful convictions
More TOP STORIES News