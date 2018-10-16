BUSINESS

Climate change could raise beer prices, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Climate change could raise beer prices. (KGO-TV)

Beer makers (and lovers) are bracing for the impact of climate change.

A study published in Nature Plants says barley crops could fall as much as 17 percent by the end of the century due to heat waves and droughts.

"Although not the most concerning impact of future climate change, climate-related weather extremes may threaten the availability and economic accessibility of beer," the study says.

Some big brewers are already taking steps to maintain supplies of barley, according to The Wall Street Journal.

But it may not be enough.

The study says in a worst case scenario, beer prices in the U.S. could double while beer drinking falls by 20 percent.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldbeerclimate change
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Sears files for bankruptcy amid plunging sales, massive debt
VIDEO: Uber driver tackled outside company headquarters
Makeup giant Sephora opens a third, smaller Brooklyn location in Williamsburg
More Business
Top Stories
NYPD: Anger over drugs leads to homeless man's fatal attack
Amber Alert: Missing teen possibly seen; Parents found dead
Human ashes allegedly baked into cookies brought to school
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
71-year-old diner employee hit in face with liquor bottle
Idaho official resigns over photos from Africa hunting trip
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into NYPD truck on UES
2 MS-13 members arrested in stabbing of teen in Queens
Show More
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at zoo
Yankees rings, $50K in jewelry stolen in Lindenhurst
Video shows white woman blocking black man from his building
Bus shelters across NYC closed for inspections, repairs
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
More News