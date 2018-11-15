BUSINESS

Company launches 'advertising catamaran' on East, Hudson rivers

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Advertisements are prevalent throughout New York City, including on subways, buses and taxis. And then, of course, there's our giant iconic billboards.

Now, that search for eyeballs to sell products extends to the waterways.

Ballyhoo Media has launched its first advertising catamaran, which has two massive digital screens and travels up to the the west 40s on the Hudson River. It then heads south around the Battery, toward Roosevelt Island on the East River.

Adam Shapiro is hoping to attract the attention of those who work or live along the route, as well as those who travel on or along the river.

He says there are millions of eyes, which is what advertisers seek.

He launched his first boat in Miami, and he calls the vessels modern-day digital versions of planes flying banner ads.

For more information, visit BallyhooBoats.com/NewYork.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessadvertisingeast riverhudson riverbusinessNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Plan for Amazon HQ in Queens sparks protests
Amazon selects NYC as 1 of 2 new headquarters
Discount store Five Below opens in Midtown
Taffy trouble: Jersey Shore staple files for bankruptcy
More Business
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warnings issued
Snow snarls evening commute: Bayonne Bridge closed
Homeless man, couple charged in alleged GoFundMe scam
New details in helicopter crash that killed newlyweds
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
MTA details plans for public transit fare, toll hikes
Statue of Liberty's original torch moved to new home
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Show More
'Hee Haw' star, country guitar virtuoso Roy Clark dies at 85
Suspect on the run after man slashed in face on subway
LI official accused taking bribe for police chief promotion
More News