Business

Company offers fake vacation photos for your social media accounts

EMBED <>More Videos

Company offers fake vacation photos for social media, April 24, 2019

You've heard of stay-cations, but how about fake-cations?

A business called 'Fake a Vacation' is allowing people to do just that.

The Nebraska-based company will super-impose pictures of you on backdrops of Hawaii, the Grand Canyon and other popular places.

Officials with 'Fake a Vacation' say their clients stage their jaunts partly because they want to have travel pictures on Facebook and Instagram, and others do it because they had to cancel their actual vacations at the last minute.

While it might seem silly, it is somewhat of a trend.

A study by travel website Jetcost surveyed more than 4,000 people, about 10 percent of whom admitted to putting fake travel pictures on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfacebooksocial mediaphotosinstagram
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for rape, burglary of 88-year-old Brooklyn woman
AccuWeather: Clouds move in before rainy end to the week
Woman held against her will by fake livery driver speaks out
13-year-old girl dies after being jumped by classmates
Residents voice opposition to plans for new Queens jail
AJ Freund's parents charged after missing Crystal Lake boy's body found
Woman arrested on Frontier flight after complaint about vomit in seat
Show More
Arrest made in vandalism of 42 LinkNYC kiosks
17 students at same school earn perfect ACT scores
Christie aide behind BridgeGate to governor: 'You are a bully'
Multiple manhole fires, explosion in Midtown
Mugshots: 16 arrested in 'Operation Home Alone' child sex sting
More TOP STORIES News