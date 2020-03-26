Coronavirus

Crocs offering free shoes to healthcare workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Those on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs.

The company introduced a new program called "a free pair for healthcare."

Individual healthcare workers can get a free pair of classic Crocs or "Crocs at work" with free shipping.

RELATED: Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health care workers battling COVID-19 pandemic

"The healthcare industry has always embraced Crocs, but our mantra of 'be comfortable in your own shoes' applies now more than ever, and we want to do more to help our nation's heroes," said Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees. "We only have one ask: Share the word to all those in healthcare and please be mindful to allow those who need these most to place their requests. This is the least we can do for those working incredibly hard to defeat this virus."

Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthcoronavirusshoesnursesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Scientists working to reduce coronavirus side effects
LIVE | Mayor gives update as 281 dead from coronavirus in NYC
Stocks surge again after coronavirus relief bill passed; indexes up 6%
NJ reports more than 6,800 COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor gives update as 281 dead from coronavirus in NYC
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
100 die in New York state in one day
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
An 'apocalyptic' surge in deaths at Elmhurst Hospital
86-year-old woman beats COVID-19 after weeks in hospital
NJ reports more than 6,800 COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths
Show More
4 NYC streets closed to traffic, open for social distancing space
Staten Island dealership offers loaner cars to first responders
Stocks surge again after coronavirus relief bill passed; indexes up 6%
NY's jobless claims reach historic level
Scientists working to reduce coronavirus side effects
More TOP STORIES News