Reopen Connecticut: Casinos to reopen Saturday, new limits on churches, gatherings

In this file photo, patrons play craps at tables at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Connecticut's casinos will begin to open Saturday, Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday, along with new guidance on church admittance and gathering limits as the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

"Tomorrow, obviously, is earlier than any of our neighboring casinos, or even earlier than Las Vegas," Lamont said.

Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun had originally said they planned to open on June 1, but they "took to heart some of the thoughts we had," Lamont said, and have agreed with the state on some restrictions.

No out of state bookings will be accepted at the casino hotels, there will be outdoor dining only, and masks will be required. At least one of the two casinos will not allow indoor smoking.

"We made some progress with our friends at the casinos," Lamont said. "Not as much as I wanted, but progress.

Lamont said he would have liked to have also restricted alcohol.

Meanwhile, Lamont announced rules for houses of worship, including limits of 25% capacity or up to 100 people allowed inside, whichever is less.

The state will allow 150 people for outdoor services.

Lamont said it now OK for indoor gatherings of up to 10 people, up from five, and 25 outside.

He said that 71 fewest hospitalizations, one of the largest drops in a month, helped make those decision.

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
