Reopen NY: COVID curfews lifted at many NY businesses, but not restaurants

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In New York State the 11 p.m. curfew has ended for movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys, billiard halls, and gyms.However, the COVID pandemic curfew remains in place for restaurants. Capacity is still limited to 50% in the city.That's because of concerns over a more contagious COVID variant.However, the latest data shows cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all trending down in New York City.Travel is trending up. More than a million passengers a day have been getting screened at TSA checkpoints nationwide over the last couple of weeks.That's as vaccinations now hit four million a day nationwide.Mayor de Blasio says the city is well on its way to a major milestone."I think, you know, we're, we're going to hit that goal of five million fully vaccinated, New Yorkers by June, by summer," he said. "I think it's going to be verifiable that this is a place you can come and do a lot of great activities, a lot of great outdoor, cultural activities, outdoor dining, and a lot of other things and be safe, and so I think it'll be a big part of our recovery."Tuesday, vaccine eligibility expands to anyone over the age of 16 in New York State.