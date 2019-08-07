Business

CVS targeting Amazon shoppers with its own delivery service

CVS is targeting millennials with a membership program, similar to Amazon's.

The pharmacy chain says it's expanding its CarePass membership nationwide.

It lets customers get pharmacy products delivered for free, including prescription drugs.

The service costs $5 a month and includes coupons and discounts on CVS branded items.

CVS says the CarePass program is already successful in select areas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesscvs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman raped at Brooklyn park; suspect caught on camera
Sound of backfiring motorcycle causes scare in Times Square
AccuWeather Alert: Strong thunderstorms today
New bike lanes fast-tracked for Brooklyn after cyclist's death
Disney to offer $12.99 bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
Missing mom, kids from New Jersey found safe
Show More
Boy Scouts of America faces new lawsuit after former scouts claim sexual abuse
Family grateful 4-year-old is safe after found wandering in NYC
VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of his stolen car during getaway
Tiffany Caban concedes Queens DA race to Melinda Katz
Judge lifts temporary ban on NYC's '14th Street Busway'
More TOP STORIES News