CVS is targeting millennials with a membership program, similar to Amazon's.
The pharmacy chain says it's expanding its CarePass membership nationwide.
It lets customers get pharmacy products delivered for free, including prescription drugs.
The service costs $5 a month and includes coupons and discounts on CVS branded items.
CVS says the CarePass program is already successful in select areas.
CVS targeting Amazon shoppers with its own delivery service
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News