Business

DC attorney general sues DoorDash, accuses company of pocketing delivery driver tips

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
NEW YORK -- The attorney general of Washington D.C. is suing DoorDash, saying the food delivery service pocketed tips that customers thought were going to delivery workers.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said Tuesday that DoorDash misled consumers who believed their tips would go to workers, not the company's bottom line.

He is hoping to recover millions of dollars in tip money and to impose civil penalties on the company.

RELATED: DoorDash says data breach affects nearly 5 million users

DoorDash says the accusations are without merit.

The delivery company changed its pay structure in August and says workers are earning more money under the new system. DoorDash says it worked with an independent third party to verify that all tips are paid to its delivery workers.

Racine began investigating how DoorDash pays delivery workers after media reports surfaced about its tipping practices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfoodlawsuitu.s. & worlddelivery servicejobsdriver
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen riding e-scooter struck and killed in NJ
Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner
Video: Dramatic rescue from burning car in CT
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and a bit milder
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
Inmate allegedly hits Rikers officer with piece of wood
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Bronx tobacco shop
Show More
Search for UPS truck in hit-and-run of Nassau County woman
10-year-old boy shot at NJ high school football game dies
Family organizes search party in case of missing NJ woman
Mold, bugs and roaches: Tenants could be forced out of NJ building
Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
More TOP STORIES News